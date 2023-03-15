Congress candidate meets Kharge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A day after the Congress announced her candidature for the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, along with Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and her son MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

Karamjit, wife of late Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary, said she was ready for her first electoral battle. “I feel humbled and honoured that the party considered me worthy to represent the same parliamentary constituency that was so ably represented and served by my husband and veteran Congress leader Chaudhary Santokh Singh. I assure the party leadership and the cadre that I would not only uphold the supreme ideals of the Congress, but also continue to build the edifice of development, harmony and growth on the firm foundations laid by my husband,” she said.

Bajwa said a landslide win for Karamjit would be a befitting tribute to Santokh Chaudhary, who died while participating in the Jalandhar leg of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which he had planned to the last detail.

