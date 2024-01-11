Congress chorus grows against pact with AAP in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 10

The chorus against the alliance with AAP in Punjab grew louder on Wednesday with grassroot leaders mincing no words in categorically telling Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav that they stood opposed to the alliance under the INDIA bloc.

Sidhu’s rallies discussed In block presidents’ meeting with the Punjab affairs in charge, the issue of indiscipline in the party was raised. Some presidents also spoke on the rallies being organised by supporters of Navjot Singh Sidhu in absence of the party office-bearers Navjot may meet Yadav today Sources said after party MLAs raised issue of Navjot Sidhu allegedly creating indiscipline with Punjab affairs in charge Devendra Yadav, the cricketer-turned politician is expected to meet latter tomorrow. Efforts are on to bring Sidhu and other leaders on the same page ‘No change’ in state leadership The trigger point for Navjot Sidhu’s assertiveness can be traced to the speculation of leadership change in the state unit. Keeping in view the party’s dismal performance in the Hindi belt, the top brass seems to be averse to the leadership change

It happened a day after a number of party MLAs and former legislators upped their ante against the alliance and stayed away from yesterday’s meeting called by Yadav.

The anxiety among the leaders over the alliance is growing with lack of clarity from the party command on the issue amid report of possible tie-up between the two parties.

Check infighting With Navjot Sidhu and Partap Bajwa being engaged in a war of words and chorus growing for disciplining Sidhu, it seems to be a game of oneupmanship in the state unit. Those responsible for the defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections and the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll have not been taken to task. Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Ex-CM

The stiff resistance to the alliance came from Lok Sabha coordinators and block presidents in separate meetings called by the Punjab affairs in-charge today as the central leadership is working towards seat-sharing discussions for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A report on the crucial development in the state unit was being sent to the party high command and the National Alliance Committee (NAC) with senior leader Mukul Wasnik as its convener, said sources in the party.

However, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reiterated that the state unit was preparing to contest all 13 seats. A former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, who also attended the meeting, said the crux of the meeting with senior leaders was that the sentiments were against any pre-poll arrangement with AAP.

As some sitting MPs were not averse to the alliance, those aspiring for the MP tickets were opposing it, stating that it would send a wrong signal to voters as the Congress is the principal opposition party in the state.

“What is irritating the state leaders and party workers is that amid the reports of discussion on seat sharing, there no clarity on Punjab by the party high command. It is difficult for us to reply to the party workers on the ground”, said a senior PPCC office-bearer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress