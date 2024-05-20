Congress comes up with memes, songs, slogans to target rivals

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 19

A Punjabi version of hath badlega halat and meme mashoori Mann on CM Bhagwant Mann are being played at Congress rallies and campaigns across the state, besides on social media platforms.

With almost two weeks left for the polling in Punjab, Congress social media teams have come up with catchy phrases and quirky slogans to pin down its principal opponents BJP and AAP in the political slugfest.

Not only this, the party has also come out with cartoon-based posters to expose the real badlaav that the ruling party has brought, be it providing jobs, checking illegal mining, cutting down on government spending or pruning down the VIP security.

In one of the memes, CM Bhagwant Mann is seen dressed as Spiderman and flying around, spending money from the state exchequer on publicity for the promises that still remain unfulfilled. The shots of the CM using the state chopper for short-distance travelling with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at party events are adding spice to the political slugfest.

In a cartoon-based meme, party leader Rahul Gandhi is shown speaking on promises being made on job generation, bringing law on cheating in the competitive exams and regular jobs in the Army by scrapping the Agniveer scheme and adopting an inclusive approach by taking along all religions and communities together while BJP leaders are shown giving statements to divide the communities and religions.

Interestingly, some memes, songs and slogans are shared on the official party platform while others are pushed in through other social media platforms.

Durlabh Singh, who is managing the campaign, said, “While focusing the party manifesto in context of Punjab, the song mentions about the promises being made in the manifesto, specially on agriculture and giving Rs 1 lakh to poor women.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Social Media