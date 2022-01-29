Congress dithers on pending 8 Punjab seats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

The Congress continued to deliberate on the pending eight nominations in election-bound Punjab until late Friday. AICC in-charge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary and screening panel chairman Ajay Maken held elaborate discussions on these seats.

Apart from Patiala Urban, where the party continues to deliberate on the best candidate against former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh with sources indicating former state minister Lal Singh as the frontrunner, Nawanshahr too is posing a challenge to the party. Nawanshahr legislator Angad Saini’s wife Aditi Singh, who is Rae Bareli MLA, recently quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi is Rae Bareli MP. The Congress is deliberating whether to field someone from Saini’s family or give the party ticket to a new face. Other pending seats include Attari, where the sitting legislator, Tarsem Singh DC, is facing anti-incumbency as per the party surveys and Barnala, where the choice is between former Union Minister Pawan Bansal’s son and former legislator Kewal Dhillon; Ludhiana South, Bhadaur, Jalalabad and Khem Karan.

Channi’s brother files papers as Ind

Dr Manohar Singh, brother of CM Charanjit Channi, on Friday filed his nomination from Bassi Pathana as an Independent Owns immoveable and moveable assets worth Rs3.6 cr

