Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested

Ferozepur, October 17
Former Congress MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested by the police from his residence in Zira around 4 am on Tuesday.
Zira, along with his supporters, was booked by the police a few days back for disrupting government officials in performing their duties.
He had been sitting on protest in front of the BDPO office alleging that the officials were not performing their duties and ignoring the interest of the people.
