Fatehgarh Sahib: Congress ex-MLA, wife booked for kidnapping, thrashing woman

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

The district police have registered a case against 13 persons, including former Congress MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana and his wife Hamir Kaur at the Khamano police station on the complaint of Karamjit Kaur, a resident of Khamano.

The complainant has made the allegations of kidnap and assault against the suspects. The case has been registered under Sections 323, 506, 354-B, 365, 379-B and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66-E of the IT Act.

The complainant told the police that she had been married to Balkar Singh in 2005. Karamjit said in 2020, she and her children started living separately from her husband due to constant quarrels with him.

She filed a case of expenses against her husband at a Khamano court and Balkar did not appear in the court and the case was decided an ex-parte and the court imposed expenses of Rs 7,000 on him. She later filed an appeal in the high court to increase the amount of expenses, the hearing of which had already started.

She alleged that while she was going to market with her daughter in the evening of March 12, a white SUV stopped near the Dussehra ground and her husband got out of the car, grabbed her, forcibly threw her inside the car and she was taken to Morinda.

She was taken to the house of the maternal uncle of her husband, Nirmal Singh Shutrana, the former Congress MLA. She alleged that Shutrana, his wife Hamir Kaur, Harwinder Kaur, Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi, Lovepreet Singh, Balwinder Kaur Binder and Gogi came to the room and started thrashing her. They asked her to withdraw the case filed in the High Court, or she would be eliminated.

She also alleged that Lovepreet held her hand and Lakhwinder started removing her clothes and shot a video on his mobile.

Amandir Kaur, Sahil and Robin, all residents of Gilan (Ludhiana), also came there and assaulted her. They said if she did not withdraw the case, the obscene video would be made viral on social media.

The next day, on March 13, Robin took her in a car and dropped her at the Samana bus stand. She reached Patiala and then Sirhind by bus and her brother took her to a hospital.

The police said no arrest had been made so far and they were investigating the matter.

