Congress expels Kamaljit Singh Brar for 'supporting' Sikh activist Amritpal Singh

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 28

A senior leader and former president of the Moga district unit, Kamaljit Singh Brar, has been expelled from the Congress for his anti-party activities. The Congress has absolved him of all responsibilities. Harish Chaudhary, in-charge, Congress affairs in Punjab, has issued an expulsion letter to him.

There were allegations that Brar had given statements in favour of radical Sikh activist Bhai Amritpal Singh Sandhu, chief of the ‘Waaris Punjab De’ organisation.

Brar had also recently commented against the state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring when the later criticised Amritpal over flaunting of weapons in the public.

Reacting to his expulsion, Brar said it was an individual decision of Raja Warring because he (Warring) was not enjoying good political relations with him.

#Amarinder Singh Raja Warring #Amritpal Singh #Congress #Moga