Congress fails to get votes in Sidhu Moosewala’s village

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Musa (Mansa), June 7

Even as Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh campaigned for the Congress all over the state, many residents of Musa village did not vote for the party in the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. Sidhu Moosewala had contested from the Mansa Assembly seat on the Congress ticket in 2022.

In the recently concluded General Election, Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu ended at the third spot in the village with 495 votes behind SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal (704 votes) and AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian (603 votes). The party could not do well here even though Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is the sarpanch of the village.

Initially, reports had cited Balkaur Singh as the potential Congress candidate for Bathinda seat. However, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Congress candidate from Bathinda Jeetmohinder Sidhu reached out to Moosewala’s family and visited his house in Musa village and succeeded in pacifying them. The party leaders assured them of all support in their fight for justice in Sidhu Moosewala’s case.

Moosewala’s father also gave a letter with nine unanswered questions on Moosewala’s murder and took commitment from the Congress candidate that he would raise the issue in Parliament after winning.

