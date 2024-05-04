Congress fielded me from Ludhiana to confront a turncoat: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring says the party high command has fielded him to contest the election from Ludhiana to take on a turncoat. Three-time MLA from Gidderbaha and former Transport Minister rubbishes the charge of “outsider” being levelled on him by his opponents, claiming that as the Congress chief, he has been working tirelessly for the state. In an interview with Nitin Jain, the former Indian Youth Congress president said he was not in favour of the Congress’ alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party. The excerpts:

Being labelled as an outsider is a baseless accusation. As the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, I have been working tirelessly for the people of Punjab, irrespective of geographical boundaries. My commitment to Ludhiana’s development will speak louder than any such allegations.

What made you contest the election from Ludhiana, and not your home constituency Bathinda?

I’m dedicated to the party’s values and was entrusted with the job by our top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to contest from Ludhiana. They wanted me to win the election and send a message to the nation that there is no place in the heart of the electorate for traitors. I stand prepared to contest from Ludhiana, bolstered by the unwavering trust vested in me by the leadership. I have never shied away from any challenge given to me, and the Congress high command has deemed me fit to contest from Ludhiana.

Is it by choice or compulsion?

Having served farmers in the largely agrarian constituency of Gidderbaha, I see it as an opportunity to connect with the urban population in Ludhiana. It’s also a chance to confront a turncoat who abandoned our party’s secular ideology in favour of the RSS’ for personal gain. This election is about loyalty to Punjab versus betrayal, and I’m determined to emerge victorious with the support of the people.

How do you see your contest with your former party colleague and three-time MP Ravneet Bittu?

My contest with Ravneet Bittu is not about personal rivalry but it is against a traitor who once enjoyed the trust of the Congress, elected for our cause but betrayed the people. This election will show that such treachery won’t be tolerated. I am confident in the steadfast support of the people of Ludhiana.

Your opponents are calling you an outsider. How will you counter this charge?

Your party’s Ludhiana leadership had sought a ticket for some local leader. How do you justify your nomination?

The decision to field me was carefully taken considering various factors, including the party’s strategy for the election. I trust the party’s leadership and am committed to represent Ludhiana effectively.

Were you in favour or against alliance with AAP in Punjab?

I wasn’t in favour of the alliance with AAP in Punjab as the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government has failed to fulfil promises made before the Assembly poll. The absence of tangible progress under the AAP government has only increased the challenges faced by Punjab. The electorate has recognised the detrimental impact of the AAP government, with the promised ‘badlaav’ only showcasing negative effects. The past two years have been marred by false assurances.

