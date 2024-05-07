Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

The Congress on Tuesday announced former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as the party candidate from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

With this, the party has announced its candidates in all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2014. He joined the Congress in 2019.

AAP has fielded its Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar from the Ferozepur seat, while SAD has given ticket to Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, who is a son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.

The BSP has fielded Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj’s father Surinder Kamboj.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Ferozepur.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

