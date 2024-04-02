In Dr Dharamvira Gandhi Congress finds leader to fill void created by Preneet Kaur

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, April 1
An internal survey carried out by the party high command for different parliamentary segments had projected Dr Dharamvira Gandhi as a popular face from Patiala.
Polled 1.61 lakh votes in 2019
Even after resigning from AAP in 2016, the former MP had polled 1,61,645 votes in the 2019 General Election. He contested under the banner of a new party, Nawan Punjab Party, formed the same year.
A senior PPCC leader said after former CM Capt Amarinder Singh was dethroned in 2021 and with his wife Preneet Kaur joining the BJP, the party was looking for a leader to fill the void in Patiala. Initially, the names of senior leaders like Lal Singh and Vijay Inder Singla were doing the rounds. For the last few weeks, PPCC president Amrinder Raja Warring had been seeking inputs about the popularity of Dr Gandhi.
After sitting MP Ravneet Bittu joined the BJP, the party had roped in Dr Gandhi and made him join at Delhi to undo the damage suffered by the party. With Dr Gandhi joining the Congress, OBC leaders in the party are seeking adequate representation in the allocation of ticket to their community. Citing 32 per cent vote share of the OBCs, the leaders are learnt to have written to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in this regard.
