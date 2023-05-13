Congress firmly stands with Laddi: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday lashed out at the state government for lodging a false FIR against Shahkot Congress MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, who blew the whistle on the unlawful presence of AAP MLAs in Jalandhar, during the bypoll on Wednesday. Bajwa said, “Laddi has been booked under a non-bailable section.”

“Instead of introspecting its own illegalities, the AAP government booked the whistleblower who raised an alarm. The AAP government has been the most tyrant government in Punjab. We will never tolerate malicious intentions to strangulate every voice that is being raised against AAP’s ruthlessness. We stand firm with our colleague as we did previously when Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was falsely implicated in a case,” Bajwa said.