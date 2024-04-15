Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 14

With the announcement of candidates for Punjab, rebellion stares the Congress in the face.

Keeping in mind the impending rebellion by ticket claimants against the candidates whose names were discussed in the central election committee meeting, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav on Sunday pushed up efforts to mollify leaders from Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda and Amritsar.

In yesterday’s meeting of the central election committee (CEC), the names of Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar (SC), Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala, Gurjit Aujla from Amritsar, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sukhpal Khaira from Sangrur and Jeet Mohinder Sidhu from Bathinda were reportedly discussed.

Sources said former Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj, who was an aspirant for the Patiala seat, besides other leaders, expressed resentment on the candidature of Dr Gandhi at the meeting with the top party leaders. Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, Kusbaz Jattna from Bathinda and other leaders are also learnt to have expressed strong resentment over outsiders’ entry in the party.

It could not be confirmed whether Lakhvir Singh Lakha, former Payal MLA, and former Amritsar MLA Inderbir Bolaria, who were also called to Delhi, met the top leaders or not. PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP Leader Partap Bajwa were also camping in Delhi.

Sources said though the name of former CM Charanjit Channi had been cleared from Jalandhar, the announcement was being delayed to prevent any poaching on its leaders by AAP. Sitting Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary has rebelled against Channi.

Resentment against ticket to turncoat

