Punjab: Congress first list out, faces rebellion on key seats

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, April 14
With the announcement of candidates for Punjab, rebellion stares the Congress in the face.
Keeping in mind the impending rebellion by ticket claimants against the candidates whose names were discussed in the central election committee meeting, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav on Sunday pushed up efforts to mollify leaders from Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda and Amritsar.
In yesterday’s meeting of the central election committee (CEC), the names of Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar (SC), Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala, Gurjit Aujla from Amritsar, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sukhpal Khaira from Sangrur and Jeet Mohinder Sidhu from Bathinda were reportedly discussed.
Sources said former Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj, who was an aspirant for the Patiala seat, besides other leaders, expressed resentment on the candidature of Dr Gandhi at the meeting with the top party leaders. Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, Kusbaz Jattna from Bathinda and other leaders are also learnt to have expressed strong resentment over outsiders’ entry in the party.
It could not be confirmed whether Lakhvir Singh Lakha, former Payal MLA, and former Amritsar MLA Inderbir Bolaria, who were also called to Delhi, met the top leaders or not. PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP Leader Partap Bajwa were also camping in Delhi.
Sources said though the name of former CM Charanjit Channi had been cleared from Jalandhar, the announcement was being delayed to prevent any poaching on its leaders by AAP. Sitting Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary has rebelled against Channi.
Resentment against ticket to turncoat
Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kamboj, who was an aspirant for the Patiala seat, besides other leaders, expressed resentment on the candidature of Dr D Gandhi at the meeting with the top party leaders. Others are also learnt to have expressed strong resentment over ticket to outsiders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped