Congress flays calling session on short notice

Chandigarh, October 11
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Speaker regarding compromising the rights and privileges of the elected members.
Bajwa, in his letter, expressed concern over the frequent convening of Vidhan Sabha sessions on a short notice over the past nearly two years under the AAP regime.
“This practice jeopardises the fundamental democratic process by stifling opportunities for public issues to be addressed during essential parliamentary functions such as Question Hour, Zero Hour, Call Attention, Private Members’ Business and Legislative Business”, he said.
