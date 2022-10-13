Congress for all-party meet on Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Pradesh Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call an urgent all-party meet on Thursday ahead of the meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal. TNS

Woman strangled to death

Abohar: Harpinder Kaur was killed in her house in Jhurarkhera village. Her son Akashdeep Singh informed the police that Harjinder Singh of the village barged into their house with the intention to rob but when his mother resisted, he strangled her and fled with cash and a gold ring. The suspect has been arrested, police said. OC

School resumes functioning

Muktsar: As the functioning of Government Primary School, Gobind Nagar, Sarawan Bodla village, was hit for the past few days due to personal enmity between the head teacher and another teacher posted there, the former has been transferred to Rathrian village. Prabhjot Kaur, District Education Officer (Primary), Muktsar, said the school resumed normal functioning on Wednesday. TNS

ASI booked for assault

Nakodar: ASI Hari Ram of Guru Nanak Pura mohalla has been booked on the charge of assaulting a local resident. Indarjit of the same locality complained that Hari Ram had attacked him and his friend with a weapon on September 14. Investigating Officer Mandeep Singh said the suspect was posted at the police lines, Ludhiana.

#amrinder singh raja warring #bhagwant mann #manohar lal khattar