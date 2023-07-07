Congress govt could have ended Singhwala toll plaza pact: Official

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

The previous Congress government could have terminated the agreement for construction of the Singhwala toll plaza for failing to complete the overlay of the road on time. It could have been ended as per the agreement signed among the Government of Punjab, the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board and the concessionaire to whom the contract was allotted.

It was yesterday that CM Bhagwant Mann had closed the toll plaza, which was allotted to the concessionaire for over 16 years.

Documents accessed by The Tribune show that the concessionaire had to complete the first overlay of the Moga-Kotkapura road in the sixth and later 11th year since the commercial operation date of the stretch. The commercial operation began on April 24, 2008. However, against the due date of April 25, 2014, for the first overlay and April 25, 2019, for the second overlay work, the concessionaire completed the first overlay after a delay of 158 days and second after a delay of 251 days.

“As per the provision of the agreement with the concessionaire, the state government could have terminated the agreement on November 10, 2019, for delay in the second overlay, which was not done,” said a senior government functionary.

He said on account of default, the concessionaire was issued a preliminary termination notice on May 5, 2023, with a cure period (to rectify defaults).