Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

Chandigarh, May 2
Taking cognizance of anti-party activities by former PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress high command is learnt to have referred the matter to the party's disciplinary committee.
Acting on the recommendation of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Choudhary has written to the party high command, recommending that a show-cause notice be issued to Sidhu for his anti-party activities.
The disciplinary committee is expected to take a call on the complaint in the coming days.
In the complaint, it has been pointed out that on the day of the installation ceremony of Raja Warring, Sidhu made a guest appearance at the event.
Earlier in the day, in response to Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet, Sidhu took to Twitter and wrote: “The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…”.
The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold… https://t.co/Upav1EY9IN— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 2, 2022
