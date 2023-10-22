Congress holds candle march in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 21

The Congress today took out a candlelight march over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in the state.

Congress Bathinda (Urban) chief Rajan Garg said, “Security personnel are nowhere to be seen. As a result, the residents feel insecure in the city.” He said the incidents of looting had increased manifold.

The Congress leaders also gave a memorandum of their demands to SP (City) Narinder Singh.

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Kumar, KK Agarwal, Tehal Singh Sandhu, Rupinder Bindra and Harvinder Laddu were also present on the occasion.

