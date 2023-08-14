Congress holds protest in Bhoa, seeks Punjab minister’s removal

Bhoa (Pathankot), August 13
Congress leaders held a protest on the Kathlour bridge here today, calling for the removal of AAP leader Lal Chand Kataruchak from the Cabinet.
The protest was organised by former Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal. Kataruchak is the sitting MLA from the Bhoa constituency. The protesters made a call for the dismissal of the “tainted” minister from the Cabinet.
Former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu stayed away from the protest.
LoP Partap Bajwa said he was amazed at the manner in which the CM was “protecting” Kataruchak, who has been caught in two controversies.
PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party would chalk out a new strategy to force the CM to drop the “tainted” minister if he was not sacked immediately.
Senior leaders such as Sukhjinder Randhawa, Aruna Choudhary, Sukhpal Khaira, Amit Vij, Sandeep Sandhu and Ashish Vij were also present at the protest.
