Congress leader among 3 booked for murder bid

Ferozepur, June 22

The Ferozepur Police have booked three persons, including District Congress Committee (DCC) vice-president and former MC Ajay Joshi, under Sections 307, 34, 25/26/54/59 of the Arms Act at the City police station here.

The three were booked on the basis of the statement of Lalit, alias Lalli, who was injured in a firing incident outside the Central Jail here last evening. The other two suspects have been identified as Ferozepur residents Nanna and Salim.

As per information, Lalit and two of his accomplices were waiting to receive a friend, who was to get released on bail, outside the Central Jail. The three suspects arrived at the Central Jail and allegedly opened fire towards him, causing him to sustain three bullet injuries.

Lalit was rushed to a private hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana. He is reportedly in a critical condition.

According to police officials, Lalit himself has at least eight FIRs registered against him in connection to various cases related to attempted murder, the Arms Act and other criminal activities. Lalit is on bail since July 2023.

He had an enmity with the suspects, and had even approached the High Court for the protection of his life and liberty in December last year, with the court directing the Ferozepur SSP to provide him temporary security, police officials added.

SP(D) Randhir Kumar said the police had registered an FIR in this case, and further investigations were underway.

Last week, Zira ex-MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh was booked in a criminal case.

