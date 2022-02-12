Bathinda: Congress leader joins AAP, says workers ignored

Bathinda, February 11
In a setback to the Congress, former councillor Sat Pal Doad joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha here today.
Doad was the vice-president of the District Congress Committee from Faridkot. Besides, he had been the president of the Block Youth Congress, Jaitu.
After having joined the AAP, Doad said: “People of Punjab are fed up with the corrupt policies of the Congress. Party workers have been ignored, while outsiders are being given importance.”
Chadha said, “The electorate has made up its mind to vote out the Congress. Ever since the Congress declared Charanjit Singh Channi the CM candidate, party leaders have been disappointed and accepted defeated.”
AAP leader Amarjit Mehta said Doad’s joining would benefit the party in the Jaito, Kotkapura and Bathinda Urban segments.
