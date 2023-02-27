Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 27
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal was shot dead by a woman here on Monday, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said the woman was related to Dhaliwal and allegedly killed him because of some personal reasons.
The woman fired several shots at the Congress leader near a marriage palace owned by him in Sangwa village in the bordering town of Patti. Two bullets hit him and he died, police said.
Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.
Dhaliwal was the chairman of the Patti market committee during the previous Congress regime.
