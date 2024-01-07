Congress leader shot at near Dhanaula

Our Correspondent

Barnala, January 6

A Congress leader from Dhanaula, Surinder Pal Bala, was shot at on Saturday evening at his farm. After the firing, the assailants fled from the spot.

Bala was taken to the Civil Hospital, Barnala, where he was given first aid.

Later, he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana.

Dhanaula SHO Lakhwinder Singh said the incident took place in the Maana Pindi area, near Dhanaula. He said the police were investigating the incident.

