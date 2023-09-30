Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira produced before Jalalabad court, sent to jail

Raj Sadosh

Fazilka/Abohar, September 30

Punjab Congress leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was produced before the court in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town on Saturday after two-day police custody. He was ordered to be sent to jail.

As hundreds of Congress workers besides dozens of mediapersons had converged in the court complex and were raising slogans against the state government and Aam Aadmi Party besides waving placards that demanded release of the Bholath MLA, the latter was brought to the court from the back door.

He was interrogated reportedly at Fazilka by the Special Investigation Team. PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were not allowed to meet Khaira at Fazilka on Friday.

Khaira was on Thursday arrested in connection with a 2015 drugs case from his Sector 5 house in Chandigarh.

To express solidarity with him, representative of SAD Amritsar, Bhartiya Kisan Union Qadian, besides former minister Tript Rajinder Singh, Joga Singh, ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and his son Davinder Ghubaya, Zira ex-MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, former minister and hockey Olympian Pargat Singh reached Jalalabad in the afternoon.

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana said AAP government’s action is a political drama to set scores with a vocal leader in an eight-year-old case that could not be established in terms of allegations.

Sukhpal’s son Mehtab Singh said at Jalalabad that investigation had already been completed in this case. “We had approached the Supreme Court and the present government was now violating the observations of the court to suppress the voice against the ‘Super CM’ that resides in New Delhi. Three other cases have also been registered against my father in the past few months due to political vendetta,” he said.

A special investigation team led by DIG Police Swapan Sharma was formed in April and Khaira was arrested based on its investigation into the 2015 case.

