Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira remanded in two-day police custody

Fazilka, October 10
A Jalalabad court on Tuesday remanded Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira into police custody for two days.
The same court of Judicial Magistrate first class, Jalalabad, had remanded Khaira into judicial custody for 14 days in 2015 drug smuggling case.
The decision came in wake of filing revision petition by the SIT which has been investigating the case.
