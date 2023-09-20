Congress leaders eye Majha, Doaba in seat-sharing pact

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 19

With the division among Punjab Congress leaders over seat sharing with AAP in the Lok Sabha poll, a section of party leaders are having second thoughts on choosing the seats in the eventuality of the pact.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, who was among the first leader to welcome the alliance, has already advised state leaders to abide by the decision taken by the party high command.

A member of the AICC said “The seat sharing is imminent, it is a matter of time”. Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla has also stated that the party high command decision would be final.

The party feels it will be able to perform better in Majha and Doaba regions, compared to Malwa. It will also cater to the interest of the many senior Congressmen, who are eyeing their traditional seats.

Despite the party high command assuring Punjab Congress leaders that no decision will be taken on seat sharing without consulting them, party leaders are still sceptical of the final outcome when talks on the seat sharing begins.

PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition maintain that no discussion on seat sharing has taken place and the party will go solo in the poll.

#Congress #Doaba #Lok Sabha #Majha