Congress leaders hit out at Jakhar

Chandigarh, August 26
Senior Congress leaders today hit out at their former colleague Sunil Jakhar, now in the BJP, over his reported remarks on former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Jakhar was quoted as saying that nobody in the Congress accepted Channi as the Chief Minister and now nobody accepted Warring as the PCC president.
The party leaders said that ideally, Jakhar, who had betrayed the Congress BJP, had no moral right to comment on the working of other parties.
“The high moral standards Jakhar claims to observe should have made him realise that it is none of his business as to what is happening in the Congress,” the leaders said.
They reiterated every leader and worker of the Congress accepted and respected Channi as the Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party
Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...
Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections
Resignation could trigger more exits
Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party
Economic interest likely motive: Cops