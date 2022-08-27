Congress leaders hit out at Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Senior Congress leaders today hit out at their former colleague Sunil Jakhar, now in the BJP, over his reported remarks on former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Jakhar was quoted as saying that nobody in the Congress accepted Channi as the Chief Minister and now nobody accepted Warring as the PCC president.

The party leaders said that ideally, Jakhar, who had betrayed the Congress BJP, had no moral right to comment on the working of other parties.

“The high moral standards Jakhar claims to observe should have made him realise that it is none of his business as to what is happening in the Congress,” the leaders said.

They reiterated every leader and worker of the Congress accepted and respected Channi as the Chief Minister.