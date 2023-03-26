 Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification : The Tribune India

Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification

Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa said institutions are being attacked in the country and opposition is being targeted

Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest against Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha disqualification

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring during a protest at at the Congress headquarters in Chandigarh on Sunday. Video Grab



PTI

Chandigarh, March 26

The Punjab and Haryana units of Congress began a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Both units are holding separate events at the state headquarters as part of the protest programme in which many senior leaders are taking part. 

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the action against Rahul Gandhi was taken because the BJP-led Centre was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue. 

Warring said a "tearing hurry" was shown by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in disqualifying Rahul Gandhi allegedly at the behest of the BJP-led government.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the BJP-led Centre on various issues. 

"They want to silence his voice, but they are mistaken," said the Haryana Congress chief.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said it is time for "all democratic forces to get together".

Bajwa said institutions are being attacked in the country and opposition is being targeted.

"Whosoever raises questions in public interest, either answers are not given or their voice is suppressed," he said targeting the BJP-led Centre.

He said if the government thinks they can silence Congress' and Rahul's voice, who had raised the Adani issue, they are mistaken.

Bajwa said it was time for the opposition to join hands. Today, it is Rahul Gandhi who has been disqualified, going by current indications, tomorrow it can be top leaders of other opposition parties too who can face the same fate, the senior Congress leader said.

On Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, he said, "he will continue to raise his voice on issues which are in public interest and concern millions of people of the country. They (govt) cannot silence him for speaking the truth". 

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress has said Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.  

#Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa #Rahul Gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

3
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

10
J & K

Strategic Leh-Manali Highway reopens for traffic in record 138 days

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’

Officials divided over Amritpal’s whereabouts, some believe he was still in Punjab while others say he was spotted in UP district in close proximity with Nepal border

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

Search operation for ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief enters 9th day


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Govt teachers ‘under pressure’ to increase students’ enrolment

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Gold chain looted at gunpoint

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium