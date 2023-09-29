Punjab Congress leaders Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa not allowed to meet arrested party MLA Sukhpal Khaira at Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 29

Following the arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, Congress workers led by state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring gathered outside the Jalalabad CIA office on Friday.

A law and order situation developed as the Congress workers demanded the opening of the CIA gate to see the arrested MLA. Additional police force was rushed to the spot.

However, Raja Warring and Congress workers moved to the Fazilka CIA after being told that Khaira was locked up in Fazilka and not in Jalalabad.

Warring's action came as Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was addressing a press conference in Jalalabad on the “false” case against Khaira.

Bajwa said he was going to Fazilka as police had informed him that Khaira was kept in police custody in Fazilka.

Later, Warring, Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa went to the CIA staff office, Fazilka, to meet Khaira. However, they were not allowed to do so by the police.

After the Jalalabad court granted a two-day police remand, Khaira has been kept at the CIA staff office in Fazilka.

The Congress leaders later left for Bathinda to participate in a protest dharna there.

