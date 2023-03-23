Congress legislators stage walkout over 'botched-up' operation to nab Amritpal

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 22

The Congress’ strategy to corner CM Bhagwant Mann on the concluding day of the Vidhan Sabha session over the “botched-up” police operation to arrest pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal fizzled out as party MLAs staged a walkout during Question Hour while the CM was not present.

On the other hand, the CM, in the absence of the Congress MLAs, took the party to task over the imposition of water cess on hydropower projects by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP supports AAP CM Bhagwant Mann, in the absence of the Congress MLAs, took the party to task over the imposition of water cess on hydropower projects by the Congress government in Himachal

BJP chief Ashwani supported AAP govt on the issue of police operation against Amritpal

Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa said they walked out as the Speaker did not allow them to question the CM on the law and order situation

BJP chief Ashwani, however, supported AAP on the issue of police operation against Amritpal.

The Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, staged a walkout against the rejection of adjournment motion on law and order by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, after sloganeering in the well of the House for over 45 minutes and arguments with the Speaker.

After the CM chaired a meeting of the party MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha complex, the treasury benches remained calm and composed in the CM’s absence during Question Hour. The Congress MLA alleged that the Speaker was acting in a partisan manner.

Sources said it appeared that the treasury benches did not want to give advantage to the Congress and avoided discussion on the botched-up operation to arrest Amritpal. The Congress allowed a walkover to AAP by walking out during Question Hour.

Partap Bajwa said they walked out as the Speaker did not allow them to question the CM on the law and order situation. An AAP leader said the Congress left ahead of the official resolution against water cess by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

After staging a walkout, Congress MLAs said the CM had to answer over the failure of the police to catch Amritpal, two interviews by Lawrence Bishnoi from the Bathinda jail and delay in justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.