Congress manifesto revolutionary, caters to all sections of society: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 5

Terming the election manifesto of the Indian National Congress as revolutionary, Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday claimed that the party prepared it after a thorough research on all sections of society. “The Prime Minister of India, Narender Modi, in Churu (Rajasthan) rally said that his 10 years’ performance is just a trailer. Yes, the PM rightly said that this performance was a trailer of widespread unemployment, communalism and BJP’s anti-farmer policies,” Bajwa added.

Citing a research report of International Labour Organisation and Institute of Human Development, Bajwa said India’s youth account for almost 83 per cent of the unemployed workforce.

“Keeping in mind the same, the Congress has promised to work on decreasing the growing unemployment in the country and increasing the income of poor families. The party is committed to abolish the Agniveer scheme and the old army recruitment will be reintroduced. The party will launch the Mahalakshmi Scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor family,” he added.

Bajwa said the farming community has already witnessed how the Modi government diminished the farmers by forming anti-farmers policies in the country. Despite promises, the BJP failed to implement the Swaminathan Commission Report to provide MSP. The Congress party has guaranteed to provide MSP as per Dr MS Swaminathan’s recommendations. The party also guaranteed to set the national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day.

