Congress MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoins BJP

Chandigarh, February 11
Days after returning to the Congress fold, sitting Sri Hargobindpur MLA Balwinder Laddi rejoined the BJP on Friday evening.
Laddi had left the Congress and joined the BJP on December 28. He, however, quit the BJP within six days and returned to the Congress. He now again has rejoined the BJP as the Congress ticket has been given to a low-profile party leader and village sarpanch Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal, who is loyal to minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.
“The Congress doesn’t value its leaders. Therefore, I am forced to return to the BJP,” Laddi said.
