AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

Chandigarh, March 21

As five Punjab vacancies have arisen due to the term of the Rajya Sabha MPs ending on April 9, the Aam Aadmi Party has shortlisted five of the seven candidates, which includes academician Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Delhi MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and former spinner Harbhajan Singh Bhajji.

As the list was out, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday tweeted: "If this list of probable Rajya Sabha candidates by @AamAadmiPartyis true its most saddening news for Punjab n will be the first discrimination for our state.We’ll oppose tooth n nail any non punjabi being nominated.This is also a joke with Aap workers who have worked fr d party”.

Friends,i request @BhagwantMann to implement his idea as how to honour valuable people like Bibi Khalra who have been victims of police brutality and have made great sacrifices for Punjab by making them Rajya Sabha member-khaira https://t.co/eCzhZQTU22 https://t.co/hSJfyM0Zoq — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 21, 2022

Monday (March 21) is the last day for filing the nominations.

All five vacancies are set to go to AAP, which swept the recent state elections winning 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly.

