 Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s police remand extended for two more days : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s police remand extended for two more days

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s police remand extended for two more days

Khaira was arrested on September 28 from his Chandigarh residence in a 2015 drugs case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s police remand extended for two more days

Sukhpal Khaira. Tribune file



Our Correspondent

Fazilka/Abohar, October 14

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town on Saturday extended Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s police remand by two more days in a 2015 drugs case.

The Bholath MLA was produced in the Jalalabad court after his two-day remand ended today. He will be produced again on Monday.

Khaira was arrested on September 28 from his Chandigarh residence and sent to two-day remand.

Khaira was arrested on the basis of an investigation conducted in a drug case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General Swapan Sharma, who had in the past also served as SSP at Fazilka.

The case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad. Nine people, including Khaira’s “close aide” Gurdev Singh, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had recovered 2 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them.

Khaira’s name cropped up later during the police probe.

Tight security arrangements were made today in and around the court complex, media persons were asked to stay at 100-ft distance.

Khaira’s counsel said copies of his passport had been given to the police earlier on demand. Now the cops said reportedly that his role in a bail granted to someone in the past was to be probed for which further remand was needed, counsel added.

#Abohar #Congress #Fazilka #Sukhpal Khaira

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

3
Punjab

Opposition from PCC leaders delays ‘ghar wapsi’ of ex-party men

4
World

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

5
Chandigarh

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

6
Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit declares special Punjab Assembly session 'illegal'

7
Punjab

Amit Shah: Modi govt ensured justice to '84 riot victims

8
Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

9
Punjab

Agniveer cremated at Mansa village

10
Jalandhar

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India chase 192 after bowlers flatten Pakistan

ICC World Cup: 8-0 in sight, India off to brisk start in 192-run chase against Pakistan; Virat Kohli departs

This is Pakistan’s second lowest score against India in ODI ...

Special Assembly session legal; central team won’t be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

Special Assembly session legal; central team won't be allowed to survey SYL land: Punjab govt

After the Cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Finance Min...

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family w...

Contrary to expectation, Israeli PM Netanyahu’s popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

Israeli PM Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

The enormity of the Hamas attack has exposed the ‘ineptness ...

Kane Williamson injures thumb in stroke of bad luck, ruled out of NZ’s next 3 World Cup games including against India

Kane Williamson injures thumb in stroke of bad luck, ruled out of NZ’s next 3 World Cup games including against India

The game against Bangladesh on Oct 13 was his first internat...


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

How Haryana’s man chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

How Haryana man's chats in Punjabi nailed a 'life convict' escaping to Netherlands

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

SGPC Poll: Schedule to prepare electoral rolls released

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner