Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s police remand extended for two more days

Our Correspondent

Fazilka/Abohar, October 14

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town on Saturday extended Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s police remand by two more days in a 2015 drugs case.

The Bholath MLA was produced in the Jalalabad court after his two-day remand ended today. He will be produced again on Monday.

Khaira was arrested on September 28 from his Chandigarh residence and sent to two-day remand.

Khaira was arrested on the basis of an investigation conducted in a drug case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Inspector General Swapan Sharma, who had in the past also served as SSP at Fazilka.

The case was registered in March 2015 at Jalalabad. Nine people, including Khaira’s “close aide” Gurdev Singh, were booked in the case and later convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police had recovered 2 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, a country-made pistol, a .315-bore pistol and two Pakistani SIM cards from them.

Khaira’s name cropped up later during the police probe.

Tight security arrangements were made today in and around the court complex, media persons were asked to stay at 100-ft distance.

Khaira’s counsel said copies of his passport had been given to the police earlier on demand. Now the cops said reportedly that his role in a bail granted to someone in the past was to be probed for which further remand was needed, counsel added.

#Abohar #Congress #Fazilka #Sukhpal Khaira