Gurdaspur Congress MLA was put under 'house arrest' ahead of CM's event

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, December 3

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pulled off a coup of sorts by taming Gurdaspur Congress MLA in his own home after it became clear that the latter was likely to play spoilsport during the inauguration ceremony of the new bus stand yesterday.

Police inputs in the morning suggested that MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra was planning to visit the bus stand with his supporters ahead of the inauguration. This development had the potential to embarrass both the state leadership and national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Subsequently, heavy police force was stationed in front of Pahra’s residence effectively putting him under house arrest.

However, the real drama was yet to unfold. Even as the legislator was fuming and fretting over the “unwanted presence” of the police, he received a call from the CM. An elated Pahra claimed that Mann told him that he was putting the inauguration on hold and that the ceremony would be rescheduled in mid-December. According to Pahra, the CM promised him that he would inaugurate the entity with the legislator.

Relying on the promise, he decided to stay at his house.”

Just as the festivities were about to commence, Pahra received another call, this time from the OSD of the CM. He was told that Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann would be paying a visit to the bus stand to see its lay-out but definitely no ceremony will take place.”

Minutes later, Kejriwal and Mann jointly inaugurated the project, leaving the exasperated MLA high and dry.

Later, an incensed Pahra held a press conference where he narrated the sequence of events to the media. Repeated attempts to contact the CM’s official spokesperson remained futile.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Gurdaspur