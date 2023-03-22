Congress MLAs demand adjournment motion on law and order in Punjab Assembly, stage a walkout

Chandigarh, March 22
As the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday resumed after the obituary reference, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs demanded taking up the adjournment motion on law and order.
After Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the adjournment motion had been disallowed, Congress MLAs walked in to the Well of the House raising slogans against the AAP government.
Amid the sloganeering by the Congress MLAs, Question Hour began.
Arguments between the Speaker and Congress MLAs were witnessed.
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Speaker to allow taking up the law and order issue. He accused the Speaker of taking instructions from the government.
CM Bhagwant Mann had called a meeting of party MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the beginning of Wednesday’s session.
The Congress MLAs later staged a walkout after raising slogans in the house for 45 minutes.
