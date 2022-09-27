 Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House : The Tribune India

The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitting on a dharna and conducting a mock session

Partap Bajwa and others outside the Vidhan Sabha.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Adopting an aggressive posturing, Congress MLAs led by CLP leader Partap Bajwa on Tuesday strongly opposed the move by the treasury benches to bring in a confidence motion in the House.

After repeatedly disrupting proceedings of the House on the plea that the motion of confidence was not on the agenda of the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Congress staged a protest outside the House before sitting on a dharna and conducting a mock session.

The House was adjourned twice.

Addressing the mock session, PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it is not only a murder of democracy but challenging the Governor in calling the confidence motion.

Bajwa said that instead of taking up the issues affecting the state, the AAP government preferred to bring in the confidence motion.

Party leader Sukhpal Khaira said there is a serious law-and-order issue that needed to be discussed. The AAP is abusing the legislative rules and regulations, he added.

Bajwa urged the governor to censure CM Bhagwant Mann for "misleading" the House and the governor on the confidence motion. He demanded that an FIR be registered against the CM.

