Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 14

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh on Saturday died of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur. He was 76.



The two-time MP collapsed during the rush in the yatra and was taken to Virk hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance.

Rahul Gandhi meets Chaudhary Santokh Singh's wife and son. Tribune photo

Congress leaders Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla confirmed his demise.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਸੰਤੋਖ ਸਿੰਘ ਚੌਧਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਵਕਤੀ ਮੌਤ ਦਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ..ਪ੍ਵਮਾਤਮਾ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਸਕੂਨ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੇ ..ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 14, 2023

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary.



His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation.



In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers.



May his soul rest in peace. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 14, 2023

The yatra has been stopped and Rahul Gandhi has gone to the hospital. Singh was a former Punjab minister and a sitting MP from Jalandhar. Cremation of MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh would take place tomorrow at 10.30 am at his native Gakhlan Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar.

Saddened to learn about the passing away of Jalandhar MP Sh. Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his son @VikramjitMLA, family and followers. May Gurusahab bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/i4pTDhWOSY — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 14, 2023

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today.



My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/LJqQA8avAo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 14, 2023

Earlier, Gandhi-led yatra resumed from Ladhowal here on Saturday morning.

जालंधर सांसद श्री संतोख सिंह चौधरी जी के आकस्मिक निधन का समाचार सुनकर मन को भारी दुख पहुंचा। श्री संतोख सिंह जी कांग्रेस विचारधारा के लिए समर्पित नेता व सच्चे जनसेवक थे। उनके निधन से भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस को एक अपूर्णीय क्षति हुई है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 14, 2023

The foot march took a break on Friday for Lohri.

The Punjab leg of the march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Bajwa, Charanjit Channi, Mansih Tewari, Gurjeet Aujla, Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla accompanied Gandhi.

Braving cold, people joined the march.

#chaudhary santokh singh #Congress #Phagwara #rahul gandhi