Congress MP Amar Singh: Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh

New Delhi, December 6
Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh on Wednesday demanded that the government confer Bharat Ratna on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra and other freedom fighters.
Speaking in zero hour today, he said India’s struggle for independence saw participation from all over, but Punjab had a disproportionate share of martyrs who went to Cellular Jail and suffered torture at the hands of the British. Amar Singh said it’s a commonly stated number that 80 per cent of freedom fighters were from Punjab.
“The list is very long from Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to Kartar Singh Sarabha to Udham Singh to Madan Lal Dhingra. In terms of anti-British movements also, Punjab was the epicentre with movements like Gadar Lehar, Kuka Lehar, Pagri Sambhal Jatta Lehar, Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar and Babar Akali Lehar,” Singh added.
