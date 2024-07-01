Ludhiana MP Raja Warring urges Amit Shah to ensure justice for Sidhu Moosewala’s family

New Delhi, July 1
Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure justice for the family of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, and questioned how a gangster sitting in jail could get a murder committed.
Participating in a debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, the Ludhiana MP, who is also the Punjab Congress chief, said while the Union government makes claims about national security, they should clarify how gangster Lawrence Bishnoi got Moosewala murdered while being lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.
Warring said they had a companion, Moosewala, who was an artist well known in the world, whether it was in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or New York.
In a choked voice, the MP said, "We talk about national security. He was shot 10 bullets, and who shot him? A gangster sitting in Tihar jail, Lawrence Bishnoi. He gave an interview and said he did that."
Bishnoi threatened to kill Moosewala's father as well while the home minister talks about national security, he said.
"You are the home minister. You should ensure justice and take action against such gangsters to give justice to the family," he said.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, aged 28, was fatally shot on May 29, 2022, in Mansa of Punjab.
