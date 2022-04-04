Congress MP Ravneet Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks speculation

New Delhi, April 4
Political circles were abuzz with speculation over potential future moves of Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress MP from Ludhiana, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Bittu, whose grandfather and former Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh, had been assassinated in the wake of terrorism in Punjab, tweeted pictures of his meeting with the PM.
The caption of the pictures read: “Today met Honorable Prime Minister of India Naredra Modi and discussed issues of Punjab.”
A section of Congress leaders wondered if Bittu’s meeting with the PM was any precursor to a possible shift of sides after several other young Congress leaders defected to the BJP in recent times, starting with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad and RPN Singh.
