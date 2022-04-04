Congress MP Ravneet Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks speculation

Bittu tweets pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu meets PM Modi, sparks speculation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in New Delhi on April 4, 2022. @RavneetBittu/PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Political circles were abuzz with speculation over potential future moves of Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Congress MP from Ludhiana, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Bittu, whose grandfather and former Chief Minister of Punjab Beant Singh, had been assassinated in the wake of terrorism in Punjab, tweeted pictures of his meeting with the PM.

The caption of the pictures read: “Today met Honorable Prime Minister of India Naredra Modi  and discussed issues of Punjab.”

A section of Congress leaders wondered if Bittu’s meeting with the PM was any precursor to a possible shift of sides after several other young Congress leaders defected to the BJP in recent times, starting with Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad and RPN Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

2
Chandigarh

'No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now'

3
World

16-year-old girl in UK borrows money, when unable to pay, she was forced to have sex with 17 men in a day

4
Punjab

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

5
Chandigarh

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

6
Punjab

Venkaiah Naidu turns down demand for discussing Punjab resolution on Chandigarh

7
Diaspora

75-year-old Sikh man attacked in New York's Queens; nose broken, receives severe bruises

8
Punjab

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets deputy commissioners, tells them to reach out to villages

10
Chandigarh

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Entertainment

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Top Stories

Two CRPF men injured in militant attack in Kashmir

CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Srinagar's Maisuma; two non-locals shot at in Pulwama

One CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar attack; security forc...

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot at in Kashmir's Shopian

His condition is stated to be stable

Imran Khan nominates ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Imran Khan nominates ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Khan will continue as PM till the appointment of caretaker P...

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's envoy to Nepal, to be next Foreign Secretary

Kwatra Will succeed Harsha Vardan Shringla, who is retiring ...

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ADGP Gaurav Yadav appointed Special Principal Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Yadav is son-in-law of former Punjab DGP P. C. Dogra

Cities

View All

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Canines maul 9-year-old boy in Amritsar

Travel fraud: Five duped of Rs 22.71 lakkh in Amritsar

Promoting local products at Amritsar railway station on their mind

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

No floor-wise nod to building plans in city

No floor-wise nod to building plans in Chandigarh

Cop, SUV driver scuffle in Chandigarh, video goes viral

Want to enrol your child in Chandigarh's best schools? Shell out lakhs!

Two fresh Covid cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board yet to receive eco nod for IT Park scheme

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

FIR over Twitter posts by journalist, news portal on Hindu Mahapanchyat

Release Sikh prisoners jailed beyond their prison term: Harsimrat

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

Left for dead in fields, 15-yr-old girl battles for life in city hospital

AAP activist shot at, injured in Phagwara district

Health team collects samples of milk products in district

MC seals four more shops as tenants fail to pay rent

West Bengal cops raid BJP leader's city home

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Congress leader killed, Akali workers booked

Cyber crooks take Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Ludhiana for a ride

Gangster's father sets himself ablaze outside police station

Two held with 20-kg poppy husk, 4-kg ganja

PAC activists protest failure of MC in solid waste mgmt

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Punjabi University clarifies on merger of departments

Govt docs flout norms, run private clinics in city

PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court