Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq all praise for Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, March 16

“I pray to the God that he may succeed. His success is Punjab’s success,” said Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq as CM Bhagwant Mann took oath of office today.

The Faridkot MP was a special guest at the swearing-in ceremony today. In a great show of inter-party solidarity and love for his junior, Sadiq had also brought along the invitation card that he had received for the ceremony.

Speaking to The Tribune, he said, “He has reached great heights, if such a person calls me, why shouldn’t I come. The biggest thing is he is an artiste and he started with me. We have an old relationship. It was my duty to come.”

Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, Kamal Heer, Amar Noori and Binnu Dhillon were among those who were in attendance. —

#mohammad sadiq