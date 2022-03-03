Congress MPs meet Meenakshi Lekhi, seek help for evacuating Indians from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab Ravneet Bittu, Amar Singh, Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Aujla, Santokh Chaudhary and Jasbir Dimpa on Wednesday met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and presented lists of students from their constituencies who are stuck in Ukraine.

The MPs demanded the government to arrange the safe return of students at the earliest.

The MPs stressed how the unfortunate death of an Indian student from Karnataka and Barnala had greatly stressed parents.

With the ground situation worsening, it was imperative that all possible steps be taken to bring back the stranded Indian students at the earliest, they said.

The MPs noted that they offered all possible support and stressed that the Punjab Government was ready to provide any support that the Government of India might need in bringing back Punjabi students safely to India.

Leaders missing in action: Tewari

Chandigarh: Questioning the absence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Choudhary amid the Ukraine crisis, Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Wednesday said he was “appalled that great leaders of the Punjab Congress leaders were nowhere to be seen or heard when thousands of children from Punjab are in jeopardy in Ukraine”. TNS

#indians in ukraine