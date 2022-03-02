Congress MPs meet MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, demand safe return of Punjabi students from Ukraine

MPs say Punjab Government ready to provide any support that Centre may need in bringing back Punjabi students safely to India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab Ravneet Bittu, Amar Singh, Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Aujla, Santokh Chaudhary and Jasbir Dimpa on Wednesday met Minister of State for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and presented lists of Punjabi students from their constituencies who are stuck in Ukraine.

The MPs demanded the Government to arrange the safe return of students at the earliest.

The MPs stressed how the unfortunate death of an Indian student from Karnataka and Barnala had greatly stressed parents and that with the on the ground situation was becoming worse day by day.

It is imperative that all possible steps be taken to bring back the stranded Indian students at the earliest, they said.

The MPs noted that they offered all possible support and stressed that the Punjab Government was ready to provide any support that the Government of India may need in bringing back Punjabi students safely to India.

