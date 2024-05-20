Congress: MSP on 24 crops to promote diversification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The Congress has initiated a campaign to make the agricultural community aware about party’s manifesto on legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and statutory status for agriculture price commission.

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who is a member of the Congress’ campaign committee, said legal MSP for 24 crops would encourage diversification and promote oil seeds crops.

Dhillon said that it was the Congress, which had set up the National Commission on Funder Dr MS Swaminathan.

He said the party had announced implementation of the Swaminathan report, besides insurance cover for farmers who suffer crop loss to calamities.

“The Congress’ manifesto on farmers is a game changer. It will usher in yellow revolution as the MSP on other crops will help the farmers diversify,” Dhillon added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Congress #Minimum Support Price MSP