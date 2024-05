Congress names observers for 10 Punjab Lok Sabha seats

New Delhi, May 18

The Congress on Saturday announced appointment of observers for 10 of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab.

Ashok Chanda has been assigned Ludhiana, Tika Ram Jully Gurdaspur, Rahul Kaswan Faridkot, Yashpal Arya Amritsar and Jai Singh Agrawal Sangrur.

Raghu Shama is the observer for Firozpur, Neeraj Dangi has been assigned Anandpur Sahib, Kazi Nizamuddin Patiala, Govind Ram Meghawal Bhatinda and Anto Antony Jalandhar.

The party is yet to name observers for Khadoor Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib seats.

