India Overseas Congress oppose pact with AAP in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19, the India Overseas Congress has opposed any pact in Punjab.

The issue was raised during a meeting by president of the Indian Overseas Congress Mohinder Singh Gilzian with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a meeting in Delhi on Friday.

The party overseas NRI body opposition to the alliance with AAP comes as the Punjab Congress has been opposing the pact alleging that AAP has been playing vendetta politics like the BJP.

With the General Election in mind, the party has been working on chalking out a strategy to woo NRIs, especially for mobilisation of voters in the high stakes 2024 elections. It is learnt that in the coming days, meetings are being planned by the Congress.

After the meeting, Gilzian said the present political situation was not in favour of the alliance as the ruling AAP had lost the trust of people. The Congress should go solo as it had better prospects to win the elections. The issue of non-representation to the Other Backward Class (OBC) in the elections in Punjab was also raised.

