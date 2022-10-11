Congress organises statewide protest, seeks Sarari’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur/Ropar/Muktsar/ Fatehgarh Sahib, October 10

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to “stand up for the truth, even if it means standing alone”.

He said the the CM had been deceiving the masses, who voted for him, by not arresting Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari in a corruption case.

Singla booked, then why not him? Leadership by deception isn’t leadership. It’s fraud. If action can be taken against ex-minister Vijay Singla based on an audio clip, then what stops you from acting against Fauja Singh Sarari? Partap Bajwa, LOP

“CM Saheb, let me remind you that leadership by deception isn’t leadership. It’s fraud. If you can take action against former minister Vijay Singla based on an audio clip, then what stops you from acting against Sarari?” asked Bajwa.

The LoP led a delegation of nearly 150 Congressmen to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. Later, they submitted a memorandum to DC Mohammad Ishfaq. Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and ex- ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Aruna Choudhury were also present.

Randhawa said the CM was maintaining double standards. “In the audio, Sarari can be heard asking for a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore. Dishonest politicians like Singla and Sarari make the rest of your government look bad. Deal with them with an iron hand. By shielding the corrupt, you are fast losing the trust of people who voted for you,” said Randhawa.

In Ropar, Congress workers led by Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon staged a protest demanding sacking of Sarari.

Dhillon said the mask of honesty worn by the AAP has blown up as the party had been dragging its feet over taking action against the cabinet minister.

In Muktsar, the Congress activists lodged a protest outside the district administrative complex demanding dismissal of Sarari. The protesters said the state government was not taking action against the minister even after having a “proof” against him.

A large number of Congress activists led by former MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra and Gurpreet Singh GP protested outside the Fatehgarh Sahib DC’s office. The protesters sought immediate dismissal and arrest of Sarari for indulging in corrupt practices.