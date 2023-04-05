Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 4

Differences between the factions of former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the one led by incumbent president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring came to the fore here today, when Sidhu skipped an event organised by the party.

Wasn’t invited Despite the fact that the senior state Congress leadership assembled just a few hundred metres away from the Yadavindra Colony residence of Sidhu, no one invited him. A Cong leader District event It was a district Congress event. Sidhu has just come out of the jail and is resting. When we hold such an event in Amritsar, he will be surely invited. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Sidhu, who was released from a jail on April 1, was conspicuous due to his absence at the ‘padyatra’ attended by senior Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh Harish Chaudhary. Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, former minister Brahm Mohindra, former MLAs Rajinder Singh, Hardyal Kambhoj and Madan Lal Jalalpur and others took out a march in the city protesting against the BJP government.

Sources close to Sidhu revealed that he would be visiting Delhi in the next few days and meet Gandhi scions to “get clarity over his role in the state Congress”.

“The meeting is expected to take place soon and sort things out within the state Congress which at present is divided,” they said.

Former Patiala District Congress president and Sidhu’s close aide Narinder Lally said Sidhu was at home. “It is difficult for him to work with someone like Warring,” he claimed, adding. “Sidhu ji told me we will do something new. He will soon be back with something big within the Congress.”

On the controversy about Sidhu not attending the event, Raja Warring said, “There is no controversy. Sidhu is a senior leader and I am sure he will be a part of all future party events.”

Congress stalwart Lal Singh, who had recently held meetings with Sidhu and other senior leaders said the state leadership should work together.

“It is high time, all Punjab Congress men stay together for the betterment of the party and leave aside their differences,” he said.

