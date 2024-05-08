Congress picks Sher Singh Ghubaya for Ferozepur

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 7
On a day the filing of nominations started for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, the Congress today announced two-term former Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sher Singh Ghubaya as its candidate for the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.
Quit akali dal in 2019
- Sher Singh Ghubaya won the 2009 and 2014 LS poll on SAD ticket from Ferozepur
- Joined Congress and fought against Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2019, but lost
- Pitted against AAP’s Jagdeep Brar and SAD’s Nardev Mann; BJP yet to declare its nominee
With the announcement, the Congress has declared nominees for all the 13 seats in the state, the list having been released in four parts. Of the 13 Congress nominees, eight are turncoats while the rest are traditional party leaders.
Ghubaya had won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the Akali Dal ticket from Ferozepur before switching to the Congress in 2019 when Capt Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister.
